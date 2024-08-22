Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,623,128,000 after acquiring an additional 621,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,132,000 after purchasing an additional 211,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,688,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,765,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,271,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,364,000 after buying an additional 80,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,137,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $506.77. The company had a trading volume of 527,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.42 and a 200-day moving average of $459.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $509.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

