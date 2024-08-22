NXM (NXM) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,372.91 or 1.00076902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012962 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055617 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

