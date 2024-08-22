Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $70.00 at UBS Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

