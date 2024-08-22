OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Scotiabank

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OceanaGold to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OGC stock opened at C$3.65 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.11.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of C$343.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3851133 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

