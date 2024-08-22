Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OS. Raymond James initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ OS opened at $29.70 on Monday. Onestream has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 in the last three months.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

