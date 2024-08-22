Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

OS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onestream currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ OS opened at $29.70 on Monday. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

