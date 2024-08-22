Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.
In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 over the last quarter.
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
