Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Onestream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OS

Onestream Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Onestream

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $29.70 on Monday. Onestream has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 over the last quarter.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.