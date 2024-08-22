Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Trading Up 9.7%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.85 million during the quarter. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 24.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

