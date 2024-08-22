ONUS (ONUS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $58.28 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a market cap of $58.28 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ONUS

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.60263332 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $814,016.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars.

