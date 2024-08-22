Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.44. 4,586,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $367.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

