Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.42. 237,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,272,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSCR. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $4,117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Oscar Health by 32.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 507,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Oscar Health by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

