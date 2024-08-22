OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $8.80-9.15 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.68. The stock had a trading volume of 101,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day moving average of $138.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $155.79.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,457,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.