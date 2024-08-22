Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

OSG opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $611.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,949,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth $7,145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 5,557.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 819,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 805,177 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,229,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

