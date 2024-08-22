Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $4.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,077,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 111.6% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

