Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $4.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.70.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,077,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 111.6% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ovid Therapeutics
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.