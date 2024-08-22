Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Get Perficient alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Perficient

Perficient Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Perficient stock opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. Perficient has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 67.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.