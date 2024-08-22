PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.99. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.38% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.