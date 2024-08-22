Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Acquires $28,833.42 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,833.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,590.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 616 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $5,353.04.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $870.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,917 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $501,561.22.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $254,905.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,541 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $21,598.50.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $18,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $220,710.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,356 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $413,109.72.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $178,055.40.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,758 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $389,961.72.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of MAV opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 106.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 644.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

