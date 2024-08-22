Polkadot Price Tops $4.68 (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Polkadot has a market cap of $6.95 billion and approximately $122.42 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00007707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,484,051,324 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
