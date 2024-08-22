Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Porsche Automobil stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

