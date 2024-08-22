Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Premier updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.160-1.280 EPS and its FY25 guidance to 1.16-1.28 EPS.
Premier Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.
Premier Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.
Premier Company Profile
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
