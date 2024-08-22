Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.83

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Premier Oil Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
