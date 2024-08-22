Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,341,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,030. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

