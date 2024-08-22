Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.91. 3,708,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,649. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

