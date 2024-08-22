PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 3.9%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.94 and last traded at $80.16. Approximately 84,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 585,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The business had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.