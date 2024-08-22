Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 1,783 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

BND traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,018. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

