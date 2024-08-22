Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 59,456 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 785,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 49,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 527.4% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,356. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

