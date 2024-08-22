Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 8,581 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.94. 30,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

