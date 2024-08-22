PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGRU

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGRU stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -131.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PropertyGuru Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PropertyGuru Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.