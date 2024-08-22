ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) & OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Head to Head Analysis

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptiNose and ProQR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $75.06 million 1.40 -$35.48 million ($0.27) -3.44 ProQR Therapeutics $15.41 million 11.09 -$30.43 million ($0.37) -5.68

ProQR Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptiNose. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptiNose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.6% of OptiNose shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of OptiNose shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for OptiNose and ProQR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 2 0 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

OptiNose currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 330.11%. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 60.71%. Given OptiNose’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OptiNose is more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -54.50% N/A -38.53% ProQR Therapeutics -140.17% -55.42% -16.50%

Risk & Volatility

OptiNose has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptiNose beats ProQR Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. It has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1). It also develops various other early-stage research programs, including AX-1005 for undisclosed targets in CVDs; AX-2402, which focuses on Rett syndrome; AX-2911 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); AX-0601 for obesity and Type 2 diabetes; and AX-9115 for rare metabolic condition, as well as various other targets. In addition, the company develops Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center; Inserm Transfert SA; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Vico Therapeutics B.V.; University of Rochester; and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

