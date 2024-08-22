PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 157,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 492,871 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $15.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PubMatic

PubMatic Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $766.01 million, a PE ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,759.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,551 shares of company stock worth $2,432,679. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PubMatic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.