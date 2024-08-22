pzETH Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, pzETH has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,091.56 or 0.05101689 BTC on popular exchanges. pzETH has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $30,614.52 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 45,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 45,333.04582575. The last known price of pzETH is 3,090.29934289 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $21,864.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

