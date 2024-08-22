Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.63. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2024 earnings at $21.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.87 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $189.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.27.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

