Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Boosted by Analyst

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CNP opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 679,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 173,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

