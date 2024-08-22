Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Lowered by Zacks Research

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Flowserve stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,137.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 282,052 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 107,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Flowserve by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 83,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,278,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 93,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

