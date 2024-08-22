QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.22. 6,306,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,337,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

