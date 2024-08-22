Quantfury Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54,273.38 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $45.72 million and approximately $54,273.38 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $4.57 or 0.00007539 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 4.70556115 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,083.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

