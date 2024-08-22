Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,000,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLS stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

