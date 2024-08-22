Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $189.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Repligen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Institutional Trading of Repligen

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after acquiring an additional 425,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $48,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after purchasing an additional 237,884 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 26.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after purchasing an additional 199,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 121,305 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN opened at $152.95 on Thursday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 611.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.