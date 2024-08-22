Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Sells $649,632.00 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $205.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.90. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $206.54.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.