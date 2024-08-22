Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $81.14 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $81.14 million and $1.63 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.03 or 0.99948235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007466 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

