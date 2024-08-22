Request Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $82.70 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,199.65 or 0.99928821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007592 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10509894 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $1,514,544.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

