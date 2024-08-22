Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,319,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 571,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,815,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,040,000 after purchasing an additional 160,068 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,649,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,905 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,181,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 351,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

