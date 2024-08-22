Reviewing Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agenus and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 5 1 0 2.17 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.31%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 350.64%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Agenus.

This table compares Agenus and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -154.88% N/A -77.55% Cardiff Oncology -6,143.91% -62.65% -52.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agenus and Cardiff Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $159.63 million 0.68 -$245.76 million ($12.84) -0.40 Cardiff Oncology $665,000.00 156.71 -$41.44 million ($0.90) -2.59

Cardiff Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Agenus has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Agenus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus



Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an antigen 4 (CTLA-4) blocking antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and and melanoma; AGEN2373, a CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AGEN1423, a CD73/TGFß TRAP antibody; AGEN1571, an ILT2 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and BMS-986442, a TIGIT bispecific antibodies. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, a GITR agonist; INCAGN2390, a TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, a LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; UGN-301, a zalifrelimab intravesical solution for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. The company operates under Agenus, MiNK, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Cardiff Oncology



Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

