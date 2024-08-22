RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 5,100 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,086. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,316 shares of company stock worth $2,109,592. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

