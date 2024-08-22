RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $169.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

