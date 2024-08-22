RMR Wealth Builders Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in AT&T were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 9,015,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,916,773. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.