Rockland Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,662,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 221,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 182,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,984 shares of company stock worth $3,347,903. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $572.91. 9,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,870. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $552.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.90. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.