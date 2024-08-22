Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,334. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

