Rockland Trust Co. Has $414,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,823 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,686,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,106,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,294,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,166,938. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

