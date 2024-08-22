Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.85. The stock had a trading volume of 838,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

